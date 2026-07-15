124th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Governor, CM Vijay pay tributes to Kamaraj

"Pioneering initiatives like the midday meal scheme introduced by Kamaraj brought lakhs of children into schools and paved the way for even the most educationally backward communities to access learning," he said.

"The various reforms he undertook in school infrastructure and educational approaches laid a strong foundation for Tamil Nadu's progress and social equality," the governor added.

Marking the occasion, Vijay, accompanied by his cabinet ministers, garlanded Kamaraj's statue on Anna Salai here.

"On the birth anniversary of the great visionary, the partner of the poor, and the eminent leader Kamaraj, who established schools in every village of Tamil Nadu, opened the doors of education and introduced the midday meal scheme to alleviate the hunger of poor children, I pay tribute to his sacrifices and achievements," the chief minister said on his social media platform.