124th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Governor, CM Vijay pay tributes to Kamaraj

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the former state chief minister K Kamaraj, remembering his contributions on his 124th birth anniversary.
"Remembering Thiru K Kamaraj ji on his birth anniversary. A stalwart of India's freedom movement and an exceptional public figure, he dedicated his life to nation-building. His unwavering commitment to areas like education, inclusive development and the welfare of the underprivileged continues to guide generations," the PM said on his social media platform.
In his message, Arlekar said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great leader Kamaraj, I pay my respectful tribute to the visionary leader who brought about the greatest transformation in the educational development of Tamil Nadu."
"Pioneering initiatives like the midday meal scheme introduced by Kamaraj brought lakhs of children into schools and paved the way for even the most educationally backward communities to access learning," he said.
"The various reforms he undertook in school infrastructure and educational approaches laid a strong foundation for Tamil Nadu's progress and social equality," the governor added.
Marking the occasion, Vijay, accompanied by his cabinet ministers, garlanded Kamaraj's statue on Anna Salai here.
"On the birth anniversary of the great visionary, the partner of the poor, and the eminent leader Kamaraj, who established schools in every village of Tamil Nadu, opened the doors of education and introduced the midday meal scheme to alleviate the hunger of poor children, I pay tribute to his sacrifices and achievements," the chief minister said on his social media platform.
Beyond educational institutions, he built reservoirs and major industries, transforming the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu through agricultural and industrial development, he added.
Leader of the Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his message, said the day marked the birth anniversary of the great leader Kamaraj, who toiled tirelessly for Tamil Nadu's development.
"He reopened over 6,000 schools that had been shut across Tamil Nadu and, through the midday meal scheme, free uniforms and textbooks, made immense contributions to education. His work on industrial development and the construction of dams brought about monumental infrastructural growth in Tamil Nadu as well," he said.
To mark Kamaraj's 124th birth anniversary, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is organising a week-long series of events from July 13 to July 19.
Besides paying tributes to the glorious legacy of the great leader, an anti-corruption people's movement themed 'Shun Corruption, Stand Tall' (Lanjam Thavir, Nenjam Nimir) will be launched and carried forward during this period, TNCC president Manikam Tagore said.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC president GK Vasan and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai also paid rich tributes to Kamaraj on the occasion.