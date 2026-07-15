TMC(M) organises two-day Kamarajar birth anniversary celebration

Party Chief G K Vasan will kick-start the celebrations at 6.00 pm in Kolapakkam in the city, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting and distribute welfare assistance on behalf of the party’s Alandur Assembly Constituency unit near the Kamaraj statue, a party release said.

On Wednesday, Vasan will pay floral tributes to the statue of the late leader, respectfully referred to as Kamarajar, situated near the Gymkhana Club near the Pallavan depot at around 9.30 am. Then, Vasan will go to Kamarajar’s residence-turned-memorial in Thirumalai Pillai Road in Thyagaraya Nagar and garland the late leader’s statue there at around 10 am.