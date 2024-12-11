1,200 kg beedi leaves seized, two arrested in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A police team in Thoothukudi foiled a smuggling bid and seized 1,200 kg beedi leaves on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the team found a vehicle moving suspiciously through a narrow approach way along a salt pan at Therkku Kalmedu under the limits of Tharuvaikulam police.

After checking the vehicle, the police found 40 bags of beedi leaves.

Each bag weighed about 30 kg, sources said. Two men including the van driver were arrested. The accused were S Kalirajan (35) of Mettamalai, Virudhunagar district and P Ajith Perumal (24) of Pandalkudi, sources said.

Investigation revealed that they were attempting to smuggle beedi leaves to Sri Lanka by sea.