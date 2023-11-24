12 fishermen reach Chennai after being released by Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Twelve Indian fishermen, who were released from Sri Lankan jail, reached Chennai on Friday. This followed the safe return of 15 fishermen from Rameshwaram on Thursday, who had also been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, another group of 15 fishermen, previously held in Sri Lankan prisons, reached Chennai airport.

All fishermen were sent to their homes with the State Government Fisheries Department arrangements.

A total of 64 fishermen who belong to Rameshwaram and Mandapam were arrested in three separate arrests by the Sri Lankan navy, allegedly for cross-border fishing, in the month of October. Their boats and fishing nets were also taken by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen were produced before Sri Lankan courts and imprisoned. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote to the External Affairs Minister to make efforts to release fishermen.

Also, various political party leaders requested that the Union government intervene in this matter. With the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka and following the talks, 63 fishermen were released.

They didn't release one fisherman, as he was allegedly caught a second time and sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka made arrangements to send the fishermen back to their places. The other 21 fishermen are also expected to arrive in one or two days.