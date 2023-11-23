Fishermen who were arrested by the Srilankan Coast Guards return to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 15 Tamilnadu fishermen who were arrested by the Srilankan Coast Guards returned to Chennai on Thursday.

The Srilankan Coast Guards arrested 64 Tamilnadu fishermen in three incidents for crossing the border during fishing in the last month.

After the request from the Tamilnadu CM, the central government with the help of the Indian embassy in Srilanka released the 63 fishermen and they were handed to the Indian embassy.

One of the fishermen who was caught for the second time for crossing the border was sentenced to prison for one year by the court.

Among the 63 others, 15 of them reached Chennai a couple of days ago and on Thursday and the next set of 15 fishermen reached the Chennai airport on the Air India flight which arrived in the early morning.

They were welcomed by the officials of the fisheries department and they arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native.