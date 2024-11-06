12 districts of TN likely to receive rain till 7 pm on November 6, check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted rain in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu until 7 pm on Wednesday (November 6).

Accordingly, moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, while Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, and Puducherry may experience light rain with the possibility of light thunderstorms and lightning.

Also Read: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Chennai on November 7

The RMC has also forecasted heavy rain for Chennai on November 7 (Thursday) due to a cyclonic circulation over the South Bay of Bengal. Various parts of northern and southern Tamil Nadu might witness moderate spells in the coming days.