1,116 people injured in firecracker accidents across Tamil Nadu during Deepavali

CHENNAI: As many as 1,116 people were hospitalised for injuries sustained in firecracker related accidents across Tamil Nadu during Deepavali celebrations, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, 985 people, including 597 men, 98 women and 290 children, have received treatment and returned home.
The remaining 131 people, comprising 103 men, nine women and 19 children, are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The Fire and Rescue Services Department's control room received 160 emergency calls during the festival.
Of these, 104 calls were related to fires caused by firecrackers, while the remaining 56 concerned other fire accidents.