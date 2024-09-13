1,100 MW hydro project coming up in Kanniyakumari, consultant to avail environmental clearance

CHENNAI: Nearly a fortnight after the release of the Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) policy, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) has decided to develop the 1,100 MW Velimalai Pumped Storage Hydro Electric Project in Kanniyakumari district.

The TNGECL has also invited bids for consultants who will be appointed to obtain terms of reference (ToR) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to conduct an environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan for the proposed project.

According to TNGECL officials, Velimalai PSP envisages the construction of an upper dam, on a rocky ridge near Maruvattar Kunnu in Thovalai, across a minor nallah draining into the Pazhayar River. The lower dam is proposed to be located upstream of the existing Mambazhathuraiyar reservoir in Villukuri in Kalkulam across a nallah draining into the Valliyar River.

The proposed PSP would generate 1,100 MW of peak power for about six hours daily by drawing water from the upper reservoir into the reversible pump-turbine generator units by utilising a gross head of about 673 m available at the project site.

In this regard, the TNGECL has invited bids to appoint a consultant for preparing and filing applications to the MoEFCC, making presentations to the EAC meeting, and other related works towards obtaining TOR for the project.

In the policy note of the Energy Department for 2024-25 tabled in the state assembly, Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasau said that International Finance Corporation has been proposed as transaction advisor for the execution of three projects under the public-private partnership mode-Vellimalai PSP (4X275 MW), Sandy Nalla PSP (4X300 MW) and Sigur PSP (4X200 MW)-in Kanniyakumari district.

NTECL is also set to develop the Upper Bhavani PSP (4X250 MW) in Nilgiris under a joint venture with TNGECL at Rs 3,905 crore.

TNGECL has plans to take up 11 PSPs under the PPP mode. It has already started the preparation of necessary documents to execute the projects under PPP (Public Private Partnerships) mode for the Kodayar, Manalar, and Aliyar PSPs. It has already applied for environment clearance for the Manalar and Kodayar projects.