110 kg of stale beef seized, destroyed in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 110 kg of stale beef during a surprise raid at a residence in Thoothukudi.

The operation was carried out after authorities received a tip-off about unauthorised meat processing and sales, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to a press release issued by District Food Safety Officer Mariyappan, a team led by Food Safety Officer Achutharam raided a house and found that cattle were being slaughtered and beef sold without a valid food safety license.

The meat was also found to be improperly stored, without proper refrigeration or hygiene measures.

Officials confiscated the 110 kg of stale beef, sprayed it with disinfectant, and buried it with the assistance of municipal authorities.

Authorities have issued strict instructions prohibiting the sale of meat from the premises until a valid food safety license is obtained.

The department also reminded all meat traders that slaughtering animals such as cows, goats, and pigs is only permitted in spaces designated by local bodies like corporations or municipalities.

It is mandatory to obtain a “No Objection Certificate” from local bodies or the police department for the slaughter of large animals.

Without this certificate, a food safety license will not be issued.

Violations of these rules may result in legal action, shop closures, and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

All food business operators are urged to register and obtain a valid license through the official website https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

Officials stressed that having a license is not enough — the premises must comply with hygiene standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Consumers are advised to check for valid FSSAI licenses and ensure that shops selling beef or pork have obtained proper clearance from local bodies.

Complaints about food safety violations can be made via the TN Food Safety mobile app, the website https://foodsafety.tn.gov.in, or by calling 9444042322.