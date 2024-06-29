11 tonnes of PDS rice smuggled seized by Police; search on for two from Chennai, one from AP

CHENNAI: The Civil Supplies-CID of Tamil Nadu Police on Friday seized 11 tonnes of rice meant for PDS (Public Distribution System) outlets which were smuggled to Andhra Pradesh.

While 8 tonnes was seized at Puzhal before approaching Red Hills tollgate early in the day, another three tonnes was seized near Palavoyal few hours later.

In both the incidents, the caught drivers of the vehicle told the police that the consignment they were ferrying was sent by Vasanth and Mariappan of Moolakadai, Chennai and they were supposed to deliver them to Nallani Kumar in Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh.

Police seized the rice and the vehicles used to transport them.

A special team has been formed to apprehend the persons who are part of the PDS rice smuggling ring.