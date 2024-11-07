11 Tamil Nadu prison officials suspended for torturing convicts

CHENNAI: Following the suspension of DIG (Prisons) and two senior officers, 11 police and prison personnel were placed under suspension for alleged exploitation of convicted prisoners by making them do household chores of prison officials. They were booked by the CB-CID in connection with the case.

A few weeks ago, DIG (Prisons) R Rajalakshmi, former additional SP of Vellore Central Prison, A Abdul Rahman, and jailer Arul Kumar were suspended.

On Monday, the prison department suspended Raju, the DIG's personal security officer; constables Mani, Rashid, Prasanth, Raja, Thamilselvan, Viji, Saraswathi, and Selvi; and prison warders Suresh and Sethu.

More than a month ago, the CB-CID had booked DIG Rajalakshmi and 13 others after a judicial magistrate's report to the Madras High Court revealed the exploitation of convicted prisoners.

Sources said the suspension came after harsh criticism from the Madras High Court during a hearing during which the court wondered why was no departmental action taken against senior officers while those in the lower rung are subjected to departmental action even for minor derelictions.

The CB-CID had booked them under several sections, including 127 (8) (wrongful confinement), 146 (unlawful labour) of BNS, among others. Sources said some of those booked are likely to be arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Apart from making a life convict do household chores, the prison authorities had also allegedly beaten up and tortured an inmate, S Sivakumar (31), accusing him of stealing Rs 4.5 lakh cash and other valuables from the DIG’s residence. He was also allegedly kept in solitary confinement for over three months.