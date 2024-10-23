Vellore prison officials, DIG suspended for harassment and torture of convicted prisoner

CHENNAI: Director General of Prisons ordered the suspension of Vellore's Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) R Rajalakshmi, Additional Superintendent of Prisons A Abdul Rahman and Vellore Prison Jailer Arul Kumaran, in connection with the assault of a life convict inmate at Vellore Central Jail, as reported by Thanthi TV.

S Sivakumar (31) who was life convict in a murder case registered by Pochampalli police, was accusing of stealing Rs 4.5 lakh cash and other valuables from the DIG Rajalakshmi’s residence.

In addition to being forced to perform household chores, prison authorities are alleged to have beaten and tortured him, and he was reportedly kept in solitary confinement for over three months, sources said.

Following these allegations, the CB-CID has initiated an investigation under a directive from a division bench of Madras High Court based on the report by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore, after Sivakumar's mother moved the court seeking justice.

The Crime Branch-CID booked 14 prison department officials.

Following the incident, Sivakumar was transferred to Salem Central Jail following the incident.

Meanwhile, DIG Rajalakshmi has been put on waiting list and Superintendent Abdul Rahman was transferred to the Puzhal II prison in Chennai.