11 Tamil Nadu districts likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 18

CHENNAI: Eleven districts in west and south Tamil Nadu are likely to record heavy rainfall on Sunday, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rain will occur at one or two places in Kanniyakumariand Tenkasi.

Heavy rain is likely in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Virudhunagar.