11 new COVID cases in TN; 10 more deaths recorded in country

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases stood at 243 on Sunday. A total of 10 new deaths were recorded in the country, with Kerala witnessing five deaths, Delhi three, and Maharashtra two.

The total number of discharged persons in TN is 599 and 27 people were discharged on Saturday. The COVID patients who died were mostly people with major illnesses or senior citizens. The total death toll is 97 and only 12 states in the country recorded deaths to date.

Currently, in India, there are 7,383 active cases and 12,915 patients have recovered. In the number of active cases, Tamil Nadu is in 7th position in the country.

Kerala recorded the highest number of active cases with 2,007 cases in the country. Followed by Gujarat with 1,441 cases, West Bengal has 747 cases, Delhi has 682 cases and Maharashtra has 578 cases.