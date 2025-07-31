11 IAS officers transferred in minor rejig

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred nearly two dozen IAS officers, including State Transport Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak, who has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary of the State Transport Department, following the retirement of incumbent additional chief secretary of the transport department, K Phaneendra Reddy.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Director of Land Survey Raj Gopal Sunkra has been transferred and posted as the joint secretary of the state finance department, replacing Prasanth M Vadnare, who has been posted as secretary (expenditure) of the finance department.

Deepak Jacob, Managing Director of Co-optex, has been appointed as the Director of Land Survey. Kavitha Ramu, Director of Museums, has been transferred and posted as the MD of Co-optex.

R Gajalakshmi, Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety. Director of social security scheme KV Muralidharan has been appointed as the director of fisheries.

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Housing Board KS Sameeran has been transferred and posted as the MD of TWAD Board, replacing Kiran Kurala, who has been posted as the new commissioner of the social security scheme. VS Narayana Sharma, project officer of DRDA, Chengalpattu, has been transferred and posted as the joint commissioner of commercial taxes, Chennai.