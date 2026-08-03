11 hospitalised after fire, gas leak at private factory in Salem

CHENNAI: Eleven people were admitted to hospital after a fire and subsequent gas leak at a private factory in Salem district on Sunday evening (August 2).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fire triggered by an alleged electrical leak, was brought under control after a two-hour firefighting operation.
The incident occurred at a private tapioca mill in Attur, where tapioca tubers are processed into starch and flour. An electrical leak at around 6 pm caused sacks stored at the factory to catch fire.
Chlorine powder kept in bags for cleaning the tubers was also affected as the fire spread, with smoke continuing to rise from the area where it was stored. Workers attempted to douse the flames by pouring water.
However, the chlorine powder reportedly reacted, leading to a gas leak along with the smoke. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the factory after receiving information and launched efforts to contain both the fire and the gas leak.
Further investigation is underway.