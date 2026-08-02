Six persons hospitalised as they faint following fire at Salem sago unit

SALEM: Six persons were hospitalized after inhaling poisonous gas following a fire outbreak at a private sago unit in Salem on Sunday.
As many as 18 workers were busy at work at a unit owned by Dharmalingam near Thalaivasal, when a electric short circuit triggered a fire at a room, where chlorin powder has been stocked in sacks.
Even as the workers rushed out, six among them suffered suffocation and fainted.
They were then rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the fire while officials of the district administration reached the spot and held an inquiry.