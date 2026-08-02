Tamil Nadu

Six persons hospitalised as they faint following fire at Salem sago unit

The fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the fire
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

SALEM: Six persons were hospitalized after inhaling poisonous gas following a fire outbreak at a private sago unit in Salem on Sunday.

As many as 18 workers were busy at work at a unit owned by Dharmalingam near Thalaivasal, when a electric short circuit triggered a fire at a room, where chlorin powder has been stocked in sacks.

Even as the workers rushed out, six among them suffered suffocation and fainted.

They were then rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the fire while officials of the district administration reached the spot and held an inquiry.

Fire
hospital
Salem sago unit
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