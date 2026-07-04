11 booked in Tirunelveli father-son murder case, massive manhunt underway

The victims, Kalimuthu (40), a farmer from Moolachi village, and his five-year-old son Jayaraj, were travelling on a motorcycle along with Kalimuthu's elder son Chinnathurai (15) on Saturday (June 27) evening when they were allegedly chased by a gang in a car and on motorcycles.

Police said the assailants rammed their vehicle near Madhudaiyarkulam, killing Jayaraj (5) on the spot. Kalimuthu was then allegedly hacked to death, while Chinnathurai sustained severe injuries and is hospitalised. The attackers also allegedly dumped Kalimuthu's severed head at another location before fleeing.