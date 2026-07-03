Man, 5 year-old son murdered in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old man and his five-year-old son were brutally murdered by an armed gang near Vallathu Nambikulam on the Kallidaikurichi-Tirunelveli highway on Thursday, police said.
The assailants knocked the two-wheeler of the victim, later identified as Kalimuthu, from behind with a car, causing him to fall down. They attacked indiscriminately and decapitated him. The victim's head was found abandoned in a bag on the road, a police official said.
The five-year-old boy was also murdered, police said.
Kalimuthu’s elder son aged 15 who sustained injuries in the savage onslaught has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.
The police suspect previous enmity to be the cause of the attack and preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers were also from the victim’s village Moolachi.
Three special police teams have been formed to trace out and nab the culprits.