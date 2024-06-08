1047 nodal officers deployed to prevent women being sexually harrased, says Tamil Nadu govt before Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu submitted before the Madras High Court that 1047 nodel officers have been appointed across the State to prevent women from being sexually harrased at workplace.

The first division bench of acting Vhief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition moved by S Periyasamy.

The petitioner sought to direct the State to designate nodal officers in every block, taluk and tehsil in rural or tribal area and ward or municipality in urban area as per section 5 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

In this regard the State submitted a status report staying that the government has deployed 1047 nodal officers to prevent women from sexual harrasment, across the State.

The status report disclosed that 92 nodal oficers in revenue divisions, 289 in Taluk, 350 in the block offices and 55 nodal officers have been appointed in corporation zones.

Since the grievance of petitioner has ventilated by the State, the bench disposed of the petition.