1,000-year-old Chola-era sculptures found in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: The Chola-era stone sculptures, believed to be around 1,000 years old, have been discovered near Kooteripattu in Villupuram district.

Historian Senguttuvan from Villupuram identified the artefacts during a recent field survey at Alagramam village near Kooteripattu.

The findings include sculptures of Vaishnavi Devi, Kaumari, and a Buddhist figure, all believed to date to the 10th century CE.

A half-buried sculpture of Vaishnavi Devi was found at the Chekkadi Street junction, showing the goddess seated with four arms. The front hands display the abhaya mudra and rest on her thigh, while the rear hands hold a conch and discus.

On the premises of Chelliamman temple nearby, a sculpture of Kaumari was found seated with one leg folded and the other hanging down. The image, adorned with ornaments and a warrior’s chain, is intricately carved with artistic detail.

A Buddha sculpture depicting Avalokiteshvara, seated under a five-headed serpent, was also found along Jain temple street. Senior epigraphist Vijay Venugopal said the sculpture confirms the historical spread of Buddhism in Villupuram.

Archaeologist Sreedharan verified that the sculptures belong to the Chola period and were likely once part of a Shiva temple complex. Senguttuvan urged that the ancient artefacts be preserved appropriately. He noted that a half-buried inscribed stone slab was discovered nearby, and appealed to the authorities concerned to initiate measures to preserve it for future decipherment.