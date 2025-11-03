100 sovereign gold, Rs 1 lakh burgled in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Around 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and other valuables were stolen from a house in Karalampakkam, Tiruvallur district, on Saturday.

The police said the burglars targeted the house of KG Palani, who is working as a property document writer. On Saturday, Palani's wife, Rajni, left home to attend a wedding in Tirupathi while Palani went to visit his daughter living in Puthur.

The burglars targeted Palani's house when the occupants were away. They broke the cupboard and escaped with around 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 2 kg of silver articles and Rs 1 lakh.

On Sunday morning, the family returned to find the front door broken open and the house ransacked. They immediately alerted the authorities.

Based on the information, the Pallipattu police, along with personnel from the fingerprint bureau, reached the scene.

The Pallipattu police are also perusing the available CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Further investigations are under way.