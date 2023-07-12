100 road safety awareness camps to be held for Kalaignar centenary celebration

CHENNAI: The transport department would be conducting 100 road safety awareness camps across the state in coordination with the highways department as part of the former chief minister M Karunanidhi's Birth Centenary celebration.

A Shanmuga Sundaram, Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety has written to the Director General of the Highways Department on organising events or programmes for the birth centenary of the late DMK president.

The state government is observing the birth centenary of Kalaignar for one year from June 3, 2023, to June 3, 2024.

In a letter to the highway department and all the zonal officers, the transport commissioner has sought an action plan report on conducting events or programmes on the road safety awareness camps.

The Chennai North and South, Madurai and Coimbatore zones in the transport department would be organising nine events each while the remaining zones with eight each, he said.