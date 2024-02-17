Begin typing your search...

100 farmers arrested at Thanjavur Railway station for staging 'rail roko'

P R Pandian, Ayyakannu and Sundaravimalanathan, presidents of the various farmers associations, participated in the 'rail roko'.

THANJAVUR: Around 100 farmers from different farmers associations were arrested at Thanjavur Railway station on Saturday when they tried to stage a 'rail roko' protest in front of the Cholan Express. The group was protesting the police action against the farmers' agitation in New Delhi.

