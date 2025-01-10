10 years in jail, million rupee fine: Tamil Nadu makes law against women harassment stricter

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill that Chief Minister MK Stalin moved in the Assembly on Friday recommended stiffer penalty for various crimes against women.

The amendment came in the backdrop of the sexual assault of a student of Anna University inside the campus in Chennai.

Here are the highlights of the amendment:

Responsibility of management:

-- Mandatory CCTV camera

Earlier:

Complaint had no timeline

Now:

Rectify complaint within 24 hrs

Failing which, a fine of Rs 50,000 to be levied (earlier, Rs 2000)

If crew in public vehicle fails in duty:

Fine of Rs 25,000 to be levied (earlier, Rs 10,000)

Harassment (including digital and electronic):

Earlier penalty - imprisonment up to three years and fine of Rs 10,000

After amendment: five years jail term and Rs 1 lakh in the case of first conviction, and up to 10 years in prison and Rs 10 lakh for subsequent offenses.

Harassment death

Earlier:

Causing death intentionally - life term and Rs 50,000 fine

Causing death without intention - 10 years jail and Rs 50,000

Causing death due to negligence - 10 years jail and Rs 5.000

Now:

Causing death intentionally - life term and Rs 2 lakh fine

Causing death without intention - 15 years jail and Rs 2 lakh

Causing death due to negligence - 15 years jail and Rs 2 lakh

Also Read: Sexual offences to attract stiffer punishments in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin tables Bills



