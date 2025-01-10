Begin typing your search...

    Sexual offences to attract stiffer punishments in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin tables Bills

    It will “certainly deter such deplorable acts” and ensure that the perpetrators face exemplary and severe consequences for their crimes, said Stalin before tabling the bills.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jan 2025 12:26 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin 

    CHENNAI: In the backdrop of Anna University sexual assault case, Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled two bills to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1988, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 in its application to the state of Tamil Nadu to prescribe more stringent provisions for crime against women.

    “Pursuant to the State's unwavering commitment to ensure safety to its citizens, particularly women and children, and to ensure the heinous acts of rape and sexual offenses against women and children are met with the full force of the law. It has become necessary to provide deterrent punishment for perpetrators of atrocities against women and children. Hence, the state government firmly believes in enhancing the quantum of punishments for the offences committed against women and children in BNS 2023 and also amending certain provisions relating to bail in BNSS 2023,” he further said.

    Anna Universitysexual assaultChief Minister MK Stalin
    DTNEXT Bureau

