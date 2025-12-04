10 VB trains, 4 Shatabdis among 16 trains under Tatkal OTP booking

CHENNAI: Passengers opting for Tatkal tickets via counters for 16 train services in Tamil Nadu will have to book via Aadhaar-based OTP authentication hereafter.

A Southern Railway (SR) circular from the senior commercial manager of the passenger reservation system, dated December 3, notified of the changes in Tatkal booking across all six divisions.

Train services from Chennai, under the authentication process, would be

train no. 12007 Mysuru Shatabdi Express, train no. 12243 Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, train no. 20627 Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express, train no. 20643 Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, and Egmore Vande Bharat Express.

"As a process of streamlining the Tatkal scheme, instructions were issued by the Railway Board to allow booking of Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website only by Aadhaar authenticated users with effect from July 1, 2025.

Subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication is also being made compulsory in a phased manner, for Tatkal booking via the IRCTC website/app. Booking of Tatkal tickets through computerised PRS counters/authorised agents shall also be made available only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, in a phased manner," the circular read.

In the first phase, 24 originating trains of Southern Railway have been identified for this purpose, and OTP generation would be enabled in the system (for both counters and through online).

The mobile number of the person tendering the application form is required during booking of Tatkal tickets across the counter for these trains, the letter added.

Naveen Chander, a rail enthusiast, found himself not on board with the move. "I feel IRCTC account validation with Aadhaar is enough, and it will curb the illegal measures at the root level.

The OTP-based authentication will only create additional unnecessary lag in booking time, exhausting other train options in case of a waitlisted ticket," he opined, adding, "Perhaps, railways should increase the load handling capacity and introduce additional new trains."