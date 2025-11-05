10 TN universities in QS Asia Rankings 2025; VIT tops list

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has made a strong mark in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, with ten institutions securing positions among the top universities in Asia.

Leading the list from the state is Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), ranked 156th in Asia. Following closely, Anna University stands at 204th, continuing its legacy as one of the premier universities in the country.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has been placed at 254th, while Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology follows at 262nd. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked 307th, maintaining its reputation for excellence in education and research.

Further down the list, Alagappa University secured the 369th spot, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Tiruchy) ranked 393rd, and Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education stood at 408th. SASTRA University was placed at 419th, while Puducherry University rounded off the list at 470th.