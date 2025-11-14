10 PhD scholars to receive Rs 1.5 lakh/year for TN-oriented research

CHENNAI: To bridge the gap in research funding for scholars in higher educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), under the Higher Education department, will be providing financial support to research students.

This programme, apart from other research scholarships in the state, aims to provide opportunities and research funding for research scholars in colleges to undertake significant research that is useful and relevant to Tamil Nadu.

The process for the selection of candidates began in the 2024-25 academic year and is currently being implemented. The selected students will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year (for the duration of two years) to aid and encourage their research.

Explaining about the scheme, a senior official from the Higher Education department said that proposals from research students are evaluated and selected students are funded to carry out their research projects, ultimately leading to the award of a PhD.

"This programme will ensure that deserving scholars receive the resources they need to contribute valuable research that addresses the state's specific needs and priorities," he added.

Stating that ten students were selected this year from various colleges across Tamil Nadu, including three institutions in Chennai, he said the outcome of the scheme will increase the contributions to relevant research that align with the state's needs.

"Financial assistance enables talented research scholars to pursue advanced studies without financial barriers," he said, adding, "expanded opportunities for PhD students in colleges to conduct in-depth research will be possible."

Pointing out that scholars will gain experience and expertise in their respective fields, contributing to a stronger research community, he said research outcomes will provide insights, innovations or solutions relevant to the state's social, economic or environmental landscape. The official also said that the scheme will be expanded in the coming years so that many scholars will benefit from it.