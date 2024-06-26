10 more Tamil Nadu fishers arrested; 1Sri Lankan Navy sailor killed during operation

TIRUCHY: Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 10 fishermen who ventured into sea from Nagapattinam on charges of crossing the IMBL on Tuesday while a Sri Lankan navy sailor died after sustaining a severe head injury while boarding the Indian boat from a naval fast attack craft.

The 10 fishermen had ventured into the sea on June 21 from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam in a mechanised boat owned by V Anandan (52). They were identified as T Mariyarasa Mariyalan (42), D Vamanasamy (26), R Muthu Chetti (62), K Subramanian (61), K Govindasamy (50), M Rajesh (40) and S Kalaimurugan (21), all from Nagapattinam, S Manipalan (55) from Cuddalore, Gangala Korumaiya (36) and Ayoji Venkat (39) both from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the seized trawler along with arrested fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Myliddy Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The incident comes two days after 22 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching.

“The Navy launched an operation to nab an Indian trawler and fishermen doing illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters. However, during the operation, one Sri Lankan sailor suffered chest injuries from an iron rod in the Indian trawler and died,” Navy spokesman Captain Gayan Wickremasuriya said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday flagged the arrest of ten more Tamil Nadu fishermen and sought the Centre’s intervention to secure the release of all 47 fishermen in custody in Sri Lanka. He also sought measures to get as many as 166 fishing boats in the island nation’s custody released.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin, expressing anguish, said the Sri Lankan Navy on June 25, 2024, apprehended ten fishermen.

The frequent arrests of fishermen have created an insecure atmosphere. “Therefore, I earnestly request your immediate intervention to convene the Joint Working Group to prevent further arrests and secure the release of all 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.”

M’thurai fishers protest use of purse seine nets

Tiruchy: Tension prevailed at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday when the fishermen from as many as 19 hamlets staged a protest against the use of banned purse seine nets by mechanised boats in and around their villages.

They demanded the authorities concerned to stop the use of banned nets. They said purse seine net-using fishermen were regularly flouting the norms set by the apex court. According to sources, Poompuhar fishers were in favour of using purse seine nets while Tharangambadi fishermen were seeking a total ban. This at times triggered tension and many times there were clash-like situations.

On Monday, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi convened a meeting. However, the fishers who oppose the use of purse seine nets said it should not be allowed. On Tuesday, more than 2,000 fishermen from as many as 19 fishing hamlets assembled at Tharangambadi bazaar and staged a protest. After talks, the fishermen told the officials that they needed a positive decision within 10 days otherwise they would intensify the protest.