Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges EAM to rescue Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, urging him to secure the release of all fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter directed to the EAM, Stalin said, "The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended one mechanised fishing boat bearing registration number IND-TN-12-MM-5138 and ten fishermen from Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour on June 25, 2024."

Stalin added that in the year 2024 alone, 203 fishermen and 27 boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Tamil Nadu CM said, "The frequent arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities have created an insecure atmosphere among the fishermen community. He requested Jaishankar's "immediate intervention" to secure the release of 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

The Tamil Nadu CM requested' the EAM's immediate intervention to convene the Joint Working Group to prevent further arrests and secure the release of all 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin said that such incidents disrupt the livelihood of the fishermen and instill a sense of fear and uncertainty in their entire community. The families of the fishermen had requested that the central and state governments take appropriate action to ensure timely release of the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 22 fishermen near Nandutheevu in Sri Lankan waters, the Rameswaram Fisherman Association said. The fishermen went into the water on Saturday.

While the fishermen were near Nandundeevu in the Palkbsay,. The Lankan Navy came in the area and seized three boats belonging to the Thangachimadam.

Earlier in April, a total of 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were sent to Chennai in an Air India passenger flight from Sri Lanka's Colombo following their arrest, by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the border.The 19 fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry state. All of them went fishing in the sea in two boats on March 6.