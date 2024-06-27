10% hike in DA announced for members of weavers cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms and Textile R Gandhi on Thursday informed the state assembly that dearness allowance would be enhanced by 10% to the members of the handloom weavers cooperative societies.

It would benefit members of 1,114 societies in the state.

Ten new handloom clusters would come up at Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu.

It would benefit 2000 weavers, while Dye Houses would be established in Vellore and Nagercoil at Rs 1.50 crore, the minister announced during the debate for grants for the department.

The minister said that the department would take measures to infuse new technologies among weavers.

As part of the initiative, the department would allocate Rs 3 crore to help 3,000 weavers to procure looms and accessories.

The department would take measures to obtain GI tag for five traditional products such as lungis from Gudiyattam in Vellore district, Koorainadu Saree, Nagarcoil Veshti and Woraiyur Saree, the minister further said.