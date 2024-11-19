10 Tamil Nadu districts to receive rain on November 19; Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi declare school holiday

CHENNAI: Ten districts in Delta and southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by thunder, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Tuesday morning.

This will last for nearly three hours till 10 am on November 19, the weathermen added.

The districts that are likely to receive rains are Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai in the Delta region, and Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari in the south.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast, the Nagapattinam and Thoothukudi district administration has announced a one-day holiday for schools. At neighbouring Thanjavur, the district administration said respective school heads may decide on declaring holiday.