1 TMC of Krishna water from Andhra likely to be released by next week: WRD officials

“Restoration works on the KP Canal in Andhra began in March and are expected to conclude next week. While Chennai received 1.3 TMC of water during the January-April period, an initial inflow of 500 cusecs per day is expected once the release begins, and this is likely to be increased to 600 cusecs,” a WRD official said.

Meanwhile, the WRD is carrying out repair works on the Red Hills feeder canal. Officials said that it would be suspended once Krishna water starts flowing and will resume after the supply stops.

As on May 19, Chennai’s five major reservoirs together held 7,005 mcft of water, accounting for 59.58% of their storage capacity of 11,757 MCFT. Of this, Poondi had 1,447 mcft, Cholavaram 154 mcft, Red Hills 2,040 mcft, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai 309 mcft, and Chembarambakkam 2,965 mcft.