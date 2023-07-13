1 killed, 2 injured as truck crashes into median near Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: One person was killed and two injured after a lorry crashed into the central median of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Ambur in Tirupattur district.

Traffic in both directions on the National Highway was disrupted for more than one hour due to the accident.

People gather at the accident spot on NH near Ambur

The driver of the lorry bound for Ambur from Vellore lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the road divider and in the process, both sides of the road were blocked on Wednesday.

Lorry cleaner Siva Kumar (32) of Arcot was killed on the spot while the driver Balaji and helper Srinivasan were injured. Upon receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and ensured that the cooking oil tins which spilled onto the road were not pilfered by the local public.

The scattered oil tins were loaded into another lorry. Police also retrieved the body of Siva Kumar and sent it to the Ambur Government Hospital for post-mortem while the two injured were admitted for treatment.

A case has been registered and investigations started.