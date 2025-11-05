1 dead, 6 hurt as bus overturns near Paramathi

NAMAKKAL: One person died and six were injured when a Kodaikanal-bound sleeper bus from Bengaluru overturned near Paramathi town here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kannan (38), a resident of Dindigul, Paramathi police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 AM near Seelampur bus stand, and the injured included the driver and the conductor, who have been admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital, the official added.

A case has been registered under various sections.