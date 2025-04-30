Vijay urges TVK cadres to uphold discipline, cautions against risky fan behaviour 

CHENNAI: In a heartfelt message to his fans and cadres, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-politician Vijay on Wednesday appealed for restraint, discipline, and a commitment to safety, amid the party’s growing political momentum and scrutiny over the conduct of its cadres.

The appeal comes days after an overwhelming turnout by party workers and fans during Vijay’s visit to Coimbatore to attend a conference for polling booth agents.

Addressing his supporters as “dearest comrades and friends,” Vijay said, “Three days ago, when I attended the conference in Coimbatore, you all showered me with love. I love you, Kovai and Kongu Thangams.”

Vijay reiterated that his political journey through TVK is rooted in the desire to restore true democratic values.

“Our love for the people and those who express faith in us will manifest in the form of real democratic empowerment. We are determined to achieve this in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said in a statement.

However, expressing concern over the behaviour of some supporters who dangerously chased his convoy on two-wheelers without helmets and breached security barriers, he made a personal and emotional plea.

“I know your actions stem from love, and I bow to that love. But endangering yourselves is not the way to show it. Your safety is of utmost importance to me,” he said.

“If you truly love me, please never repeat such acts,” appealed Vijay.

Urging them to set an example through their conduct, Vijay emphasised, “Our politics must be built on duty, dignity, self-discipline, and strict personal conduct. These qualities are not just good for us, but essential for the political transformation we seek.”

The statement comes amidst online criticism over the perceived lack of maturity among TVK cadres.