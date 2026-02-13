Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 WC due to injury, Ben Curran named as replacement

The 40-year-old Taylor had limped off the ground after retiring hurt in the match against Oman, which they had won by eight wickets here on February 9.

"Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he's been ruled out of the competition," captain Sikandar Raza said at the toss before Zimbabwe's match against Australia here on Friday.

Top-order batter Curran, brother of England all-rounder Sam, was approved as Taylor's replacement by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

"Curran was named as a replacement when Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on 9 February," the ICC said in a statement.