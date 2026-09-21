Left becomes CSK’s new right: Zaheer appointed head coach

The 47-year-old replaces veteran Stephen Fleming at the helm, after the latter ended a 16-year-old association with the franchise, finishing with five IPL titles. In the past, the left-arm pacer has been associated with two IPL franchises before, Mumbai Indians (Director of Operations, Global Head of Development) and Lucknow Super Giants (Mentor).



However, he comes to the CSK setup without any experience as a head coach.



"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL," Zaheer said in a CSK press release on Monday.



"As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history."