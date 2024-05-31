Young Stars, MRC ‘A’ enter final

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from opener K Mukunth, Take Solutions – MRC ‘A’ earned a six-wicket win over MRF – Globe Trotters in the semi-finals of the 18th VAP Trophy tournament here on Thursday. In another semi-final, Kalpathi Investments – Young Stars beat India Cements – Vijay by seven wickets. The final, a day-night fixture, will take place on June 2 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have entered the final for the first time.



MRC ‘A’ restricted Globe Trotters to 211 for nine with right arm medium pacer VP Diran taking three for 34. In reply, MRC ‘A’ reached the target in 40.1 overs with Mukunth scoring 114 (98b, 13x4, 5x6). M Affan Khader chipped in with 40 and was involved in a 143-run partnership for the third wicket with Mukunth in 148 balls.

Meanwhile, Young Stars earned a convincing victory over Vijay. Left-arm spinner S Prakash was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 36. In reply, Young Stars romped to the target in 37.1 overs with R Ram Arvindh top-scoring with an unbeaten 40.

Brief scores: At SRMC (Turf): India Cements – Vijay 162 in 49.3 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 26, Pranav Kumar 34, Gurjapneet Singh 31, S Prakash 3/36, S Maran 2/21, S Mohan Prasath 2/21) lost to Kalpathi Investments – Young Stars 163/3 in 37.1 overs (Naushad Shafi Shaik 36, C Hari Nishaanth 25, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 31, R Ram Arvindh 40*); At SSN College: MRF – Globe Trotters 211/9 in 50 overs (MS Washington Sundar 45, S Mohamed Ali 28, Chirag Jani 48, VP Diran 3/34, R Silambarasan 2/44, P Saravana Kumar 2/39) lost to Take Solutions – MRC ‘A’ 213/4 in 40.1 overs (K Mukunth 114, M Affan Khader 40)