WTC Final: India win the toss and opt to bowl against Australia

On dropping Ashwin, he said it was a tough decision as he has been a match-winner for India on numerous occasions.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Jun 2023 9:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-07 09:20:42.0  )
Captains of the both the sides with the trophy.

CHENNAI: In the summit clash of the biennial World Test Championship, India has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against Australia.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said his decision was due to the overcast weather. On dropping Ashwin, he said it was a tough decision as he has been a match-winner for India on numerous occasions.

Playing XI:

AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

INDIA - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SportsWTC FinalsIndiaAustralia
