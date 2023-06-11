WTC Final: 5th day begins, India need 267 runs to win

CHENNAI: The fifth and the final day of the ICC World Test Championship final begins at The Oval on Sunday. Star batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resume for India as the team needs 267 runs to win with seven wickets remaining.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 280 for 8 with Alex Care scoring 66 not out and Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami got two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one scalp. In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs. India trailed Australia by 173 runs, who had scored 469 runs in their first innings.



India's top order failed in their first innings but contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours), and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put on a fight after being restricted to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59), and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia. Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours, and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours).

Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami got two wickets while Jadeja got one.