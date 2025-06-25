WPBL announces nationwide Pickleball tour

CHENNAI: The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has announced the launch of WPBL on Tour, a series of off-season tournaments to be held across six cities, aimed at building local fan engagement and expanding the reach of the sport in India.

The tour will take place between August and November this year, with each WPBL franchise hosting a city-based tournament in its home city. These events will be open to local players and enthusiasts, offering them a chance to compete under their city’s team banner and experience the atmosphere of a professional league.

The tour will begin in Chennai, where the Chennai Super Champs will host their leg from 6 to 10 August. This will be followed by the Hyderabad Superstars from 19 to 24 August, and Dilli Dillwale in New Delhi from 29 to 31 August. The action then shifts to Bengaluru from 8 to 10 October, hosted by the Bengaluru Jawans.

Pune United will organise their tournament from 29 October to 2 November, before the final leg takes place in Mumbai, with Mumbai Pickle Power hosting from 5 to 9 November.

Spanning more than 20 days of on-ground activity, the initiative follows the successful debut season of the WPBL and is designed to keep the sport in the public eye beyond the main tournament window.

Details regarding player registration and participation will be shared by the League and respective franchises on their social media channels.

Season 2 of the World Pickleball League is scheduled to run from 24 January to 8 February 2026.