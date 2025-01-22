World Pickleball League: Chennai Super Champs unveil jersey ahead of Championship debut

CHENNAI: The sport of pickleball has seen a surge in popularity recently, and with the World Pickleball League (WPBL) just around the corner, Chennai is ready to make its mark. The city will be represented by the Chennai Super Champs, who unveiled their team jersey at a special event in Chennai on Tuesday, attended by club owner Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During the event, it was announced that Sathyabama University would be the team’s principal sponsor. The team is set to play its first match on January 24 against the Bengaluru Jawans.

“We are delighted to partner with Chennai Super Champs, a team that embodies the dynamic spirit of Chennai. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering ambition and excellence among today’s youth,” said Dr Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Sathyabama University.

The event was attended by college students from the campus, many of whom had the opportunity to interact with Samantha. They even got a chance to play a little pickleball with the actor-turned-entrepreneur herself.

The jersey unveiling was met with loud cheers, and Samantha shared her excitement: “The jersey represents the city’s unmatched spirit and fiery attitude. Pickleball is an exciting sport that brings people together for fun, competition, and fitness, and I couldn’t be more proud to see Chennai Super Champs take the lead.”

As part of the WPBL’s requirement for each team to have an Indian player, the Chennai Super Champs have roped in Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma, the 19+ men’s gold medallist from last year’s World Pickleball Championship. His expertise and understanding of local conditions could prove vital in the team’s pursuit of the title.

The team will also feature Thaddea Lock, who is returning to India for her third competitive outing. Having previously won a bronze at the Indian Open and a silver at the Monsoon Championships, Lock will be looking to secure the gold that has been eluding her.

“Chennai Super Champs is ready to represent the city with pride and determination. We’re excited to showcase the team’s talent and passion on the global stage,” said team head coach Joey Farias at the event.

Chennai Super Champs Full Squad:

Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma (India)

Edward Perez (USA)

Tanner Tomassi (USA)

Sarah Jane Lim (Philippines)

Anna Clarice Patrimonio (Philippines)

Etienne Blaszkewycz (Canada)

Thaddea Lock (UK)

Tyra Calderwood (Australia)







