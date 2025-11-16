World Boxing Cup Finals: Indian boxers eye success at home soil event

NEW DELHI: Indian boxers will look to close the season on a strong note and gather crucial ranking points as the World Boxing Cup Finals begin in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ranking points earned across major tournaments now play a decisive role in seedings, making this event important ahead of a packed 2026 calendar that includes both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The Finals brings together medallists from the three World Boxing Cups held earlier in the year, along with top-ranked boxers worldwide. As hosts, India has been granted participation in all 20 weight categories across the men’s and women’s divisions.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) headlines the women’s squad. After her only international appearance this year, a quarter-final exit at the World Championships, she will look to find rhythm and momentum. Reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg) also return, joined by world medallist Pooja Rani (80kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+80kg). Preeti Pawar (54kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg) and Parveen Hooda (60kg), who is back after serving a suspension for whereabouts violations, add further depth.

The men’s team, coming off a disappointing World Championships, will bank on Abhinash Jamwal and Hitesh Gulia, both finalists in earlier World Boxing Cup legs to deliver podium finishes.

With the World Championships concluding only in September, several top names have opted out of the season finale. Still, the New Delhi event has attracted around 130 boxers from 18 countries, including Olympic and world medallists. Japan’s Sewonrets Okazawa (M70kg), World Championships silver medallist, and Chinese Taipei’s Huang Hsiao-Wen, the women’s 54kg world champion, headline the international field. They are joined by Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska, the reigning 80kg+ world champion competing at 80kg, and Kyrgyzstan’s Paris Olympic silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu (M60kg).