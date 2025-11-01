Women’s World Cup: ‘Kaur’s dismissal helped me refocus’ Jemimah reveals the captain getting out was blessing in disguise

NAVI MUMBAI: Overwhelmed with emotions after her unbeaten century fired India into the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup, an exhausted but gratified Jemimah Rodrigues said Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal in the semifinal against Australia was a “blessing in disguise”.

Jemimah produced an innings of the highest quality under tremendous pressure, hitting 127 not out from 134 balls as India nailed a world-record chase of 339 in Women’s World Cup history to set up a summit clash with South Africa.

She laid foundation of the win with a 167-run stand with Harmanpreet (89), whose dismissal in the 36th over put further pressure on Jemimah, given that India had lost matches from winning positions earlier in the tournament.

“I was telling Harry di (Harmanpreet) that we both have to finish it,” Jemimah told the media.

“When that (Harmanpreet’s dismissal) happened, it was like a blessing in disguise for me because I was kind of losing focus because of tiredness. But when Harman got out, I think that added more responsibility to me that ‘okay, I need to be here, okay, she’s out, I’ll score for her’.

“That again got me in the right zone (and) then I started just playing sensibly,” said Jemimah.

Jemimah, who kept breaking down during the press conference on Thursday night, said her faith in God helped her overcome anxiety.

Jemimah revealed that every time she sank to her knees, it was to pray to God.

“I was praying. I was talking to myself because actually I’d lost a lot of energy. I was feeling very tired, and because of the tiredness, I was playing a few shots that... it was a very tricky phase at that time,” said Jemimah, who was dropped twice on 82 and 106.

Tendulkar applauds women’s team’s win

The country’s sporting fraternity, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was in awe of India’s record chase in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia, terming it a fabulous victory which will remain etched in history.

“Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball.

“Keep the tricolour flying high,” Tendulkar posted on ‘X’.

Former India coach and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble too appreciated Rodrigues’ knock.

“A terrific win for India against Australia @JemiRodrigues was simply outstanding - 127* filled with elegance, patience and power. A knock that defines maturity and confidence,” he posted on ‘X’.

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli also took to ‘X’ to congratulate the women’s team, and lauded the side’s resilience, self-belief and passion.

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!,” Kohli posted.