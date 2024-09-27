Women’s T20 WC: Lakshmi, Rathi find place in match officials panel

DUBAI: Match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi were the Indian names in a 13-member all-female panel of match officials announced by the ICC on Friday for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.

Both Lakshmi and Rathi were also in the panel during the previous edition of the tournament held in South Africa in 2023. The edition’s panel has three match referees and 10 umpires.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag of South Africa have been appointed as on-field umpires for the marquee India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6. Jacquline Williams of the West Indies will be the television umpire.

India will begin its campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, which will be officiated by Williams and Anna Harris of England, with Polosak as the TV umpire.

New Zealand’s Kim Cotton and Agenbag will be the on-field umpires while England’s Suzanne Redfern will be TV umpire for India’s game against Sri Lanka on October 9.

Redfern and Cotton are the on-field umpires for India’s match against defending champion Australia on October 13, while WilliaSri Lankams will be in charge of TV duty.