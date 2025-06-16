Women's ODI WC: India to face Pakistan on October 5 at Colombo

DUBAI: India's marquee Women’s ODI World Cup match against Pakistan will be held at the neutral venue of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, the ICC announced on Monday.

Colombo had to be added as a neutral venue according to the hybrid model that was accepted for the Champions Trophy and beyond earlier this year, after India refrained from travelling to Pakistan for the ICC event.

However, India will kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru on September 30, and will also face Bangladesh on October 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, dispelling the rumours of the venue losing hosting rights of the matches after the recent stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations.

India’s other matches are against South Africa on October 9 and against Australia on October 12 at Visakhapatnam.

From there, India will move to Indore to face England on October 19 and then will proceed to Guwahati to meet New Zealand on October 23.

Australia are the defending champions of the tournament while India will be seeking their maiden title triumph.