Women's Jr Asia Cup: India need a draw against Chinese Taipei to make SF

KAKAMIGAHARA: Unbeaten India would look to seal their semifinal berth when they face Chinese Taipei in their final pool match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

India blanked Uzbekistan 22-0 and then registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Malaysia.

In their last pool match, they came from two goals down to salvage a point with a fighting 2-2 draw against Korea as India have two wins and draw to their name.

India is currently atop Pool A with seven points from three games and a draw against Chinese Taipei would be enough to seal a last-four berth.

Mumtaz Khan and Deepika have been brilliant for India scoring goals at will, while Deepika Soreng too has sparkled.

Deepika's form can be ascertained from the fact she has scored in every single game of the tournament so far.

But going into the business end of the tournament, India cannot afford to slip a bit in their title pursuit.