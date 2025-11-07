Women's IPL: "Very motivated”: Mumbai Indians retain teen all-rounder Kamalini

CHENNAI: Defending Women’s IPL champions Mumbai Indians announced on Thursday that they are retaining Tamil Nadu’s G Kamalini, alongside World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The 17-year-old from Madurai has been on a steady rise this year, leading India to the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup and finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 143 runs at an average of 35.75.

Speaking to DT Next, Kamalini’s father Gunalan expressed his joy over the franchise’s trust in the young all-rounder, despite her modest debut season in the big-ticket league, where she played nine matches and scored 32 runs.

“She is very young, and we wish that she scores more runs and makes it to the next level. She’s very motivated, and we are looking forward to the new season,” said Gunalan.

Apart from international tours, Kamalini has enjoyed a strong domestic run. Her century in the final helped Orange Dragons beat Green Invaders in the TNCA Women’s Freyer Trophy, and she also topped the batting charts in both the T20 and 50-over Freyer Trophy formats, with a highest score of 211 not out.

“From early discussions, we believe her performances have impressed the franchise. Mumbai has promised that she will be the wicketkeeper and also get the chance to open the innings. It’s still early days, but we are happy with the positive signs,” he added.

Kamalini is currently part of the South Zone team as a wicketkeeper-batter in the BCCI Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy.